Irish Water urges public to conserve water

Irish Water and Donegal County Council are appealing to customers to conserve water in Donegal as water supplies continue to come under pressure.

High demand for water in Donegal is continuing to put severe pressure on water supplies as warm weather continues, visitors to towns and villages increase, COVID 19 restrictions are relaxing and the hospitality sector is beginning to re-open.

Demand is highest in Rathmullan, Carrigart/Downings and the Fanad areas in Letterkenny; Clonmany, Carndonagh, Malin Town, Malin Head and Gleenely in Inishowen, resulting in reduced reservoir levels.

Irish Water advises that this continued increase in water demand may lead to night time restrictions on supply if demand doesn’t ease as treatment plants are operating at maximum capacity.

There are some simple measures that the public can take including stopping the use of power washers at home; using a watering can rather than a hose in the garden; taking showers over baths; and fixing any dripping taps where it is possible to do so.

There is advice and guidance for homes, businesses and farms, including information on how much water you can save with simple measures on water.ie/conservation.