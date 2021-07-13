Indoor dining set to return next week

Indoor dining is set to return as early as next week after plans were agreed by the Cabinet.

Ministers have approved legislation to allow people who are fully vaccinated or who have recovered from Covid to eat indoors.

Ministers meet again this morning to discuss what date indoor dining can resume but it will be before July 26th, according to the Tánaiste.

Dining will be for fully vaccinated people, or those who've recovered from Covid in the past six months.

The Digital Covid Cert will be proof of vaccination which should be delivered to all fully vaccinated people by next Tuesday at the latest.

There will be fines of up to 2,000 euro for forging a document, and potential fines for premises not carrying out checks.

Other documents will be accepted from people traveling here from abroad.

Children under 18 who are not vaccinated will be allowed to dine indoors, as long as they are accompanied by vaccinated adults.

It's likely time limits will apply to indoor dining unless tables are spaced more than 2 metres apart.

Ministers have said detailed guidance will issue from Fáilte Ireland for pubs and restaurants in the coming days.

There are provisions in the bill approved to allow people to access indoor dining with a negative Covid test, but the Government says more work is needed on that.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin says the new measures will be strictly monitored.................