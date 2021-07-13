Government showing “contempt” for opposition by rushing legislation – MacLochlainn

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn has criticised the Government in the Dáil today, saying that they are showing "contempt" for opposition parties as regards the rushing through of legislation before the Dáil's upcoming Summer recess.

The Dáil is set to split up for its annual Summer break this Thursday, but Deputy MacLochlainn says that despite opposition politicans being open to holding extra sessions, the Government is showing "disrespect" both to Dáil committees as well as the opposition parties by trying to rush legislation through the Dáil before Thursday...