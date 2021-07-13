Gardai probing two car damage incidents

Gardai are investigating two reports of criminal damage to parked cars over the last week, one in Milford, the other in Manorcunningham.

At approximately five to two yesterday morning, Gardai say a car that was parked in the driveway of a home at Loughfern Heights, Milford was set alight causing substantial damage to the car.

The fire brigade and Gardaí attended the scene. Any information or dash cam footage to Gardai in Milford at 074-9153060.

Gardaí are also investigating an incident that occurred in the driveway of a house at Churchlands, Manorcunningham between 11 o'clock on Tuesday night and 11 o'clock on Wednesday morning of last week.

A car had its paintwork scraped and damaged. Information please to Letterkenny gardai on 074 91 67100.