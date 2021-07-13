Donegal’s Covid rate is twice as high as any other county

The rate of Covid-19 in Co Donegal is over twice as high as any other county.

It's more than three times the national average, according to new figures covering the two weeks up to midnight on Sunday.

New data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows the country's 14-day incidence rate has risen to nearly 146 per 100,000 people.

Donegal's is by far the country's highest, at 446 - after 710 cases in the space of two weeks.

Sligo is the next highest, with an incidence rate of 223 - while Louth and Limerick also have rates of above 200.

Five counties have rates of less than 70 cases per 100,000 people - Longford, Carlow, Cork, Kilkenny and Tipperary.

Tipperary's is the lowest, at 54.