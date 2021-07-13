Donegal Players on GAA Teams of the Week

Donegal players Niall O'Donnell and Caolan McGonagle have been named on the GAA's Football Team of the week.

Both players played a big part in Donegal's narrow win over Derry on Sunday, Niall hitting three fine points from play and Caolan contributing two crucial scores early in the second half.

Derry have two players on the Team of the week - Padraig Cassidy and Ciaran McFaul.

While Tyrone who beat Cavan on Saturday have three players, including goalkeeper Niall Morgan, Padraig Hempsey and Darren McCurry.

Meanwhile Derry’s Odhran McKeever, and Donegal's Declan Coulter has been nominated for this week’s nominees for GAA.ie Hurler of the Week.

Coulter played a vital role in helping Donegal to victory against Leitrim on Saturday, he scored 1-10 despite having to retire injury mid-way through the second half as Donegal made it through to another Nickey Rackard Cup semi-final.