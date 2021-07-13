Derry PSNI appeal for Magheramason hijacking witnesses

The PSNI are investigating a report of a hijacking, and a number of attempted hijackings in Magheramason, County Derry yesterday, and are appealing for information.

The driver of a White Peugeot, a woman in her fifties, was stopped by a white Vauxhall Insignia parked across the road at approximately 10:55pm last night at Victoria Road in Magheramason. The woman and her passenger, an elderly woman in her eighties, were made to exit the car and the man who had stopped the vehicle then proceeded to take off in the white Peugeot.

The PSNI believe the Peugeot that was hijacked was later involved in a collision in Ferguson Street in Derry, at around 11:05pm, and that the same car was reported as being on fire on Temple Road in Strathfoyle at 4:25am this morning. It was also reported a male tried to hijack another car in the area at this time, but that the female driver managed to get away safely.

The PSNI say the suspect in the hijacking and attempted hijacking is described as being around 6' tall, of a skinny build with dark hair and dark-coloured clothing.

The PSNI are asking anyone who has information about any of these incidents to call detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference 2585 of 12/07/212.