CPOs should be used to secure derelict homes – McGonagle

A meeting of the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District Council will be told today that the council must expand its housing stock in preparation for the impact of the Mica crisis.

Councillor Gerry McMonagle is proposing that the County Council uses Compulsory Purchase Orders on abandoned and derelict houses in the district, in order to house those displaced from their homes as a result of Mica.

Cllr McMonagle says that the Council's unified approach on this issue means the Department of Housing needs to listen to their proposals in solving the Mica crisis....