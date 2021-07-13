Council to carry out audit on all Letterkenny MD fire hydrants

Donegal Council is to carry out an audit of all fire hydrants in the Letterkenny Milford Municipal District.

The issue was raised by Cathaoirleach Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh, who says he's been contacted by people from a number of estates who were concerned that they didn't know where hydrants are.

He said he's discussed the issue with the Chief Fire Officer, and is happy that everything is in order.

However, he says it would be beneficial if the council were to collate the information, possibly in the form of an app: