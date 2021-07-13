Council should liaise with airfield owners – Coyle

Members of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District will be told today that the airfield on the outskirts of Letterkenny should be developed as a facility for small aircraft, and also as a back up facility for the emergency services.

Donegal County Council is being asked to liaise with the owners to see how that can be achieved.

Cllr Donal Coyle says it would serve a lot of uses, but on today's Nine til Noon Show, he stressed that the development would be a small scale one, serving small, mainly privately owned aircraft............