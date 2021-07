It's been announced that there are 589 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in the Republic of Ireland this evening.

There are currently 62 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 17 of which are in ICU.

As of Sunday, Donegal's 14-day incidence rate is still the highest in the country, at 446 cases per 100,000 people - more than double the average of the next worst county, and almost triple the national average, which currently stands at 145.5 per 100,000.