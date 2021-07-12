Tributes paid to Laura Connolly

Tributes have been paid to the 34 year old mother of one who died in hospital yesterday morning after a hit and run.

Laura Connolly, was struck by a white van close to Townparks, Lifford. The van left the scene.

A man was arrested yesterday and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station, where he remains in custody.

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses.

On today's Nine til Noon Show, Lifford Parish Priest Fr Colm O'Doherty said the incident has had a devastating effect on the local community...........