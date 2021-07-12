Three School Campus plan must be fast-tracked – MacLochlainn

A Donegal Deputy is calling on the Government and the Department of Education to fast-track the planning and construction process for the proposed new Three Schools Campus in Buncrana.

A Compulsory Purchase Order was recently approved for the proposed site of the campus, which will house three schools - Crana College, Colaiste Chinneal Eoin and Gaelscoil Bun Chranna.

Deputy Pádraig MacLochlainn says he will be speaking with Minister for Education Norma Foley this week, and he is other Donegal TDs to follow suit.........