Pringle calls for genuine consultation on windfarms

Donegal Deputy Thomas Pringle is calling for steps to ensure that communities are consulted on windfarms and other projects

In the Dail, Deputy Pringle raised the prospect of another windfarm development close to the Gweebarra, and said that and other communities should be properly involved in the planning process.

Responding, Minister Eamon Ryan said Eirgrid has been involved in a significant survey to ensure this is done..........

Deputy Pringle questioned how effective this will be, and said the least the government should do is publish the draft Wind Energy Guidelines which he says are long awaited.

Deputy Pringle added he personally has had a long litany of promises about reviews and reports, with very little actually happening...............

