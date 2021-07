The cabinet will meet today to sign off on new legislation that will pave the way for the reopening of indoor hospitality.

Under the proposals, unvaccinated children will be allowed inside pubs and restaurants when they fully reopen.

They'll have to be accompanied by an adult who is either fully vaccinated or has recently recovered from Covid-19 infection.

The reopening is expected on the 26th of July but Adrian Cummins from the Restaurants Association says that's not set in stone.............