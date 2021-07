A man in his 40s remains in Garda custody this morning in connection with a hit-and-run incident in Lifford at 2.45 yesterday morning which led to the death of a 34 year old mother of one.

The man was arrested yesterday and brought to Letterkenny Garda Station.

The woman, named locally as Laura Connolly, was struck by a white van close to Townparks, Lifford.

The van left the scene.

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for witnesses.