Killybegs company achieves carbon neutrality and announces new jobs

A Killybegs based seafood producer says it has achieved carbon neutrality.

Island Seafoods became one of the first Irish businesses to install its own wind turbine, and its entire production facility is now powered by electricity which is generated onsite.

Previously, the company installed an on-site hydroelectric plant.

The company has also announced the creation of ive new permanent jobs after securing a new contract with Aldi. The company has been supplying Aldi with Smoke Mackerel since 2018.