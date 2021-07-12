HSE approves Patisiran for amyloidosis patients

Donegal Action for Cancer Care has been told that the drug Patisiran will be made available to patients with amyloidosis, a condition that is particularly prevalent in the North West.

After raising the issue in online meeting with the HSE and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly, DACC were advised by Chief Clinical Officer Colm Henry at the weekend that the drug would be made available. As well as campaigning from DACC, Donegal County Council has also called for the drug to be made available on foot of motions from Cllr Terry Crossan.

Betty Holmes says given that the disease is nicknamed 'Donegal Amy', they are anxious for more information on the condition..............