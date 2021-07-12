Digital Hubs are enticing more people back to the gaeltacht – O’hEanaigh

The Chief Executive of Údarás na Gaeltachta says the network of digital hubs being developed in the West and North West is proving a major success.

Michael O'hEanaigh says they are not only providing vital services and connectivity for entrepreneurs and remote workers, but also for tourists, and in particular, those on staycations.

Speaking as the latest hub officially opened on Achill Island in Mayo today, the Údarás CEO said the hubs are enticing more people back to rural gaeltacht areas...............