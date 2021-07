Non-essential international travel reopens one week from today.

From today, 1.9 million Digital Covid Certs will be issued to people who have been fully vaccinated.

Certs will also be available on request to people who have recently recovered from Covid-19 - but those will be valid for no more than 180 days.

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says it will take time to get the certs sent out to everyone: