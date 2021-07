An infectious disease consultant says antigen testing will be vital if the health system is to deal with a potential fourth wave of Covid-19.

It follows reports the HSE's planning to use the rapid, but less accurate test for outbreaks, and possibly also for close contacts.

It comes as 576 new cases of covid 19 were confirmed last evening, with 16 people in intensive care.

RCSI Senior Lecturer Eoghan de Barra says more information is crucial........