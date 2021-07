A virtual cabinet meeting on the legislation allowing access to indoor dining is underway.

Ministers are set to sign off on laws that would allow only those with significant immunity to Covid, through vaccination or recovery from the disease, to access indoor dining.

There will be a three month limit on the legislation - but it could be extended beyond October with a vote of the Oireachtas.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says the Government is taking a cautious approach to its re-opening plans: