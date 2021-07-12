600 new ROI cases, Donegal incidence over 400 per 100k

600 cases of Covid 19 have been confirmed today in the Republic of Ireland.

64 patients are in hospital with the virus, 16 of which are in ICU.

Donegal maintains the highest 7-day and 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country - the 7-day incidence rate stands at 231.2 cases per 100,000 people, where the 14-day incidence rate for Donegal is currently 405.2 according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said tomorrow will mark 500 days since the first case of Covid was reported in Ireland, and he added we have come a long way together and sacrificed much in our effort to limit the transmission of the disease.