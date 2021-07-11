Watch: Olympics getting real for Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid

The countdown is very much on to the Olympics for Team Ireland and in particular those from Donegal.

Heading up the Athletics contingent is Team Manager Teresa McDaid. It will be a first Olympics for the Letterkenny AC coach but she is no a stranger to big events having been involved with teams at World and European Championships previously.

The Covid pandemic will present a different type of games for the athletes but Teresa is hopeful on Ireland raising their game with big performances.

Mark English and Brendan Boyce will compete in the 800ms and 50K Walk while Co. Tyrone's Eilish Flanagan will take on the 3000m steeplechase. Thomas Barr and Ciara Meegan will be hopeful on making finals and then possible medals.

Before Teresa left Donegal for Japan this week, she caught up with Oisin Kelly...