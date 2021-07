Unvaccinated under-18s are set to be allowed inside pubs and restaurants when indoor hospitality resumes, according to a junior minister.

However, they'll have to be accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult.

A cabinet meeting is taking place tomorrow to sign off on the new legislation, according to Minister of State Niall Collins.

He says families will be allowed eat indoors during the holiday season - with the reopening date likely to be July 26th: