Man arrested in connection with fatal Lifford hit-and-run

A man in his forties has been arrested in connection with the fatal hit-and-run incident that occured in Lifford in the early hours of this morning.

At 2:45 this morning Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks in Lifford where a 34-year-old woman, named locally as Laura Connolly, was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene.

Gardaí say they have arrested a man in his forties in connection with the incident, and he is being detained at Letterkenny Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí are still appealing for witnesses and especially those with dash cam footage who may have been travelling in the Townparks or Lifford area and along the N15 route where the accident took place at 2:45 this morning to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 91 67 116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.