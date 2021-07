Patrick McBrearty's late point gave Donegal a 0-16 to 0-15 win over Derry in their Ulster Senior Football Quarter Final.

It was a close encounter which saw Donegal only take the lead in the game for the first time on 70 minutes.

Donegal will now play Tyrone in the Ulster Semi Final next Sunday.

Oisin Kelly and Brendan Kilcoyne report for Highland Radio Sport...