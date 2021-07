Donegal will play Tyrone in the Ulster Semi Final after they beat Derry by the narrowest margins at MacCumhaill Park.

Patrick McBrearty's late point gave the hosts a 16 points to 15 win in what was an extremely close clash between the rivals.

Donegal Manager Declan Bonner told Aisling O'Reilly he was worried but happy to come through...

Derry boss Rory Gallagher said it's tough that their season is now finished.