Cockhill Celtic lost out 2-1 after Extra Time against St Mochta's in FAI Senior Cup qualifying round on Saturday evening.

Garbhan Friel gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot after two minutes but a goal from St Mochta's brought the game to Extra Time.

The winner came from the home sides Alan Byrne six minutes into Extra Time.

Cockhill Celtic manager Gavin Cullen says it a disappointing defeat...