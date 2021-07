The fifth round of fixtures for the 40-Over Cricket League came to a close on Saturday evening.

At Eglinton, Eglinton beat Coleraine by 28 runs.

At Beechgrove, Ardmore beat Brigade by 67 runs.

At the Holm, Donemana lost to Ballyspallen by 53 runs.

At Ballymagorry, Fox Lodge beat Glendermott by 3 wickets.

At the Park, Strabane lost to Bready by 6 wickets.

At Foyle View, Newbuildings beat Burndennett by 60 runs.

At the Boathole, St Johnston beat Bonds Glen by 3 runs.