34 year-old woman killed in Lifford ‘Hit and Run’ incident

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal hit and run traffic collision in Lifford in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2:45 early this morning Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N15 at Townparks in Lifford. A 34-year-old woman was taken from the scene by ambulance to Letterkenny University Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

It’s understood the pedestrian was struck by a white van that failed to remain at scene. The van and its driver have yet to be located by investigating Gardaí.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene is being preserved for examination by crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to the driver of the van to come forward. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with dash cam footage who may have been travelling in the Townparks or Lifford area and along the N15 route where the accident took place early this morning, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny Garda Station 074 91 67 116 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.