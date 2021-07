Derry City suffered their second away defeat in as many games on Friday night losing out 1-0 to St Pat's.

Chris Forrester gave the hosts the lead on 25 minutes.

Pat's then had defender Jamie Lennon sent off on 57 minutes but the Candystripes failed to break down the defence as Stephen O'Donnell's side moved joint top of the league.

After the game Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins told Kevin McLaughlin his side didn't do enough when their opponents went a man down...