T-20 Semi Final Results 09/07/21

The six semi-finals in this season’s T20 competitions were played out across the North West on Friday evening with one or two minor surprises adding to the occasion.

In the Sperrin Springs Cup, St Johnston beat Glendermot by 5 Wickets whilst Kilclooney got the better of Coleraine by 8 Wickets.

in the Eric Cooke Cup Fox Lodge beat Ardmore by 67 runs and Strabane were 98 run winners over Newbuildings.

Brigade beat Bready by 6 wickets and Eglington were 23 run winners over Donemana in the Faughan Valley Cup.

Dates and venues for the finals will be announced in due course.