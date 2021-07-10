Rory Gallagher names Derry side for clash with Donegal

Derry manager Rory Gallagher has named his team for their Ulster Senior Football Quarter Final with Donegal on Sunday.

There are two changes from the side that beat Offaly in the National League Final with Brendan Rogers and Paul Cassidy coming into the starting team.

The Derry team is set to line out as follows: Odhrán Lynch, Chrissy McKaigue (Capt.), Brendan Rogers, Paudi McGrogan, Padraig Cassidy, Gareth McKinless, Conor Doherty, Conor Glass, Emmett Bradley, Ethan Doherty, Niall Loughlin, Ciaran McFaul, Benny Heron, Shane McGuigan, Paul Cassidy