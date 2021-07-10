O’Neill to attend Somme commemoration in Dublin today

History is being made today as Northern Ireland Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neil, attends a Somme commemoration in Dublin.

The Sinn Fein vice-president has attended an Armistice Day service in the past, but this is the first time she will take part in a wreath-laying ceremony organised by the Royal British Legion.

Michelle O'Neil will accompany Northern Ireland First Minister Paul Givan to the event at the Irish National War Memorial at Islandbridge, where they will be addressed by representatives from the Royal British Legion districts in Dublin and Northern Ireland.

Sinn Féin's former Stormont Speaker Mitchel McLaughlin attended the same commemoration in 2015 alongside the then Sinn Féin Lord Mayor of Dublin Críona Ní Dhálaigh.

However it's the first time a Sinn Fein Deputy First Minister has attended the event.

Ms O'Neil is also due to attend the National Day of Commemoration in the National Museum of Ireland tomorrow, along with Taoiseach Micheál Martin.