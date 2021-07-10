McConalogue approves business case for Greencastle college expansion

A new Sea Survival Training Unit at BIM's National Fisheries Training College in Greencastle has moved a step closer after Agriculture and Marine Minster Charlie McConalogue accepted BIM's business case for the proposal.

Minister McConalogue made the announcement during a visit to the college last evening.

The €1.1 proposal involves an above ground pool and upgraded modern changing rooms, together with a new navigation simulator and a radio suite for the new centre. BIM say it will be a “green pool”, using an appropriate renewal energy source to fuel the pumps, heating and filtration system, in keeping with national policy, and ensuring that running costs will be sustainable for the future.

Speaking at the college last evening, Minister McConalogue said the new Sea Survival Unit will significantly build upon the professional level of maritime training which BIM currently offers to the Irish seafood sector, as well as facilitating development and expansion of the board's training programmes over the coming years.

Minister McConalogue says his ambition is to have the facility fully operational by the end of the first half of 2022.