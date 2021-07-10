Hurling: Superb second half performance sees Donegal beat Leitrim

Donegal produced a super second half display as they came from behind to beat Leitrim by 4-10 to 1-27 in their Group A Nickey Rackard Cup game in Carrick-on-Shannon.

Leitrim led by 3-5 to 0-10 at half time and Donegal, who had Ronan McDermott sent off, appeared to be in trouble.

But Mickey McCann's side stormed back with Declan Coulter getting a penalty while Gerard Gilmore and Bernard Lafferty were to the fore as Donegal scored 1-17 after the break.

Donegal will now play Tyrone.

Ryan Ferry reports for Highland Radio Sport...