Donegal came from four points down in the first half to beat Leitrim 4-10 to 1-27 in their Group A Nickey Rackard Cup on Saturday afternoon.

Earlier in the first half, Donegal had Ronan McDermott sent off and looked to be struggling but a strong performance in the second half scoring 1-17 saw Mickey McCann's side claim victory.

After the game boss Mickey McCann told Ryan Ferry it was a game of two halves...