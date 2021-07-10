FT Wrap & Reacation to Bonagee United’s loss in FAI Senior Cup qualifying round

Bonagee United were unable to get past Maynooth University Town in their FAI Senior Cup qualifying round match in Kildare.

Two goals from Cillian Duffy helped the home side into a 2-0 lead before the end of the first half in which Bonagee had Jack Parke red carded.

The home side added a third through Jack O'Connor before Bonagee got a consolation goal from Packie Mailey, who was sent off shortly afterwards.

It finished 3-1 in favour of the Leinster Senior League outfit.

