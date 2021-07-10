Downings native will be officiating at the Olympic Games

Downings native John Cronin, who is the President of Athletics Ireland, will be travelling to Tokyo to officiate at the Olympic Games.

In April this year, he was elevated to the top position Irish Athletics - exactly 47 years to the day after his first race in the colours of Glenree AC.

He was born in Oakland, California, USA to parents John Cronin (Mallow, Co Cork) and Catherine (nee McFadden), Dooey, Downings.

Interestingly, his first race was the Donegal Road Championships in Carrigart on Easter Sunday 1974 (the same day as Finn Harps won the FAI Cup).

He was coached by Myles Gallagher and went on to win a string of underage honours, and was Selected BLOE Sports Star of the Year 1976 for Donegal.

He has been living in Tullamore, Co. Offaly since 1983, and has long been involved with Tullamore Harriers

He was elected to the Board of Athletics Ireland from 2012 to 2021 and has been Deputy President Athletics Ireland 2016 – 2021.

The pinnacle of John’s International Technical officialdom came when he was appointed to the Jury of Appeal at Olympic Games, Tokyo, 2021 - an appropriate recognition for over 40 years voluntary dedication to athletics at all levels.