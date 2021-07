Tyrone have knocked defending champions Cavan out of the Ulster Senior Football Championship with a 1-18 to 0-13 win.

Darren McCurry was the top scorer for Tyrone, scoring 10 points whilst Brian Kennedy found the net for the hosts.

After the game, the Red Hand's sharpshooter, Darren McCurry told Francis Mooney he was glad Tyrone got over the line...