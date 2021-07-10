Could be double weekend at Brewster Park for Donegal

Ulster GAA have confirmed Brewster Park in Enniskillen will host two championship semi finals next week's.

Donegal will clash with Monaghan in the last four of the U20 provincial campaign at the Fermanagh venue on Friday 16th July at 8pm and should the Donegal seniors overcome Derry this Sunday, they will be in Brewster for the semi final clash with Tyrone, on Sunday week at 1.45pm.

The venues for next weekend's @EirGrid Ulster U20 Football Championship Semi Finals have been confirmed: @OfficialDownGAA🆚@FermanaghGAA

Fri 16th July 8pm, Athletic Grounds, Armagh@monaghangaa🆚@officialdonegal

Fri 16th July 8pm, Brewster Park#Ulster2021 pic.twitter.com/VQ3XjYynFa — Ulster GAA (@UlsterGAA) July 10, 2021