Could be double weekend at Brewster Park for Donegal

By
admin
-
Photo Geraldine Diver

Ulster GAA have confirmed Brewster Park in Enniskillen will host two championship semi finals next week's.

Donegal will clash with Monaghan in the last four of the U20 provincial campaign at the Fermanagh venue on Friday 16th July at 8pm and should the Donegal seniors overcome Derry this Sunday, they will be in Brewster for the semi final clash with Tyrone, on Sunday week at 1.45pm.

 

