Cockhill Celtic are out of the FAI Cup after they were beaten 2-1 by St Mochta's after Extra Time.

Garbhan Friel had given the Donegal side the lead from the penalty spot on two minutes.

The hosts then leveled through penalty of their own on 59 minutes to bring the game to Extra Time.

Alan Byrne netted the winner for St Mochta's six minutes into Extra Time to knock the side from Donegal out of the competition.