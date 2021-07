Donegal will face Monaghan in the Ulster Under 20 Semi Final after they beat Tyrone 1-12 to 1-09 at Healy Park in Omagh on Friday night.

Johnny McGroddy was top scorer for Gary Duffy's side with five points.

Donegal boss Gary Duffy spoke with the media after the game...

Oisin Kelly got the thoughts of Trainer Eamon McGee.