Tyler Toland signs with Celtic

Celtic have signed highly-rated 19-year-old Donegal midfielder Tyler Toland from Manchester City.

Her signing with the Hoops follows Toland's spell with City in the Women's Super League, where she also gained Champions League experience, and a loan spell with Scottish Women's Premier League side Glasgow City last year.

Toland became the youngest ever Ireland women's international player at 16, and speaking to Celtic's website, she believes that the move to Celtic is the right fit for her at this stage of her young career:

“When I spoke to Fran I knew it was a perfect fit for me. The way he plays his football, his training and philosophy are definitely right for me, and Celtic’s obviously a massive club and you can’t turn that opportunity down”

“I do think it’ll help me knowing what the teams in the league are like, how they play and having seen the full run of the league. I obviously seen Celtic last season as well and I was very impressed with them so I’m really looking forward to the season ahead”.

She also spoke of having the opportunity to play Champions League football again next season with Celtic:

“Having Champions League this season will be great, and they (Celtic) finished second last season so they’re obviously looking to compete again for the league this season, so it’s just a really great environment. The way Celtic play their football really appealed to me and I’m really looking forward to it"

"I’m just going to work as hard as I can and hopefully help the girls win trophies and get as much success as we can".