Special Mica meeting was a success – Cathaoirleach

Donegal County Council met online in a special public session today to discuss the Mica issue.

During the meeting, Cllr Frank McBrearty claimed a letter written by an engineer was sent to Cllr Martin McDermott, the Chair of Mica Redress Committee, but not passed on to the members.

Cllr McDermott told the meeting he had passed on the letter to the Executive.

The meeting was called by Cathaoirleach Cllr Jack Murray, who says it was important that the meeting took place in public.

He says while there were some exchanges, the council is united. He says it was very important that members of the public were able to attend the online meeting.........