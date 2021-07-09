Special council Mica meeting continues online

Donegal County Council has been told unity is vital, with members all agreeing that 100% redress must be the priority, to be followed by a public inquiry.

In the meantime, Inishowen Municipal District Cathaoirleach Bernard McGuinness asked people on social media to stop naming people and making accusations.

Cllr Rena Donaghey told the meeting there are 25,000 vacant homes in Donegal, and there needs to be discussions opn how some of those can be used for Mica families to live in while their homes are being repaired or rebuilt.

Cllr Michael Mc Bride said between all the homes and other buildings, it will take a massive number of construction workers to do what will be necessary, and he said it may be necessary to urge people from the county living abroad to come back to work.

He said it could take 10 years to do what needs to be done.

A number of members said there needs to be a full study into how much of the council's own housing stock has been affected.