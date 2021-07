Dylan Browne McMonagle was on board the 7/2 jt favourite Giustino that won the Ballsbridge Handicap and he followed that up by completing a double with Blue For You – a 22/1 outsider - in the Plusvital Handicap.

McMonagle leads the apprentice jockey championship and has now had 23 wins on the flat this year.

Oisin Orr rode the 8/1 Homeless Songs to victory in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Fillies Maiden at Leopardstown