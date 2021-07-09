McHugh calls for Mica redress flexibility

There's calls for flexibility within the Mica redress scheme to deal with exceptional cases.

Donegal Deputy Joe McHugh spoke in the Dail last evening of a large family including children with specific medical needs whose home is reccomended for demolition due to Mica who he says are not in a position to move out of their home while a new one is being built.

He says a protocol must be put in place to deal with such cases:

In response, Minister of State with Responsibility for Local Government and Plannig, Peter Burke admitted flexibility is needed: