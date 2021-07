Finn Harps suffered their third defeat in five games when they loss out 1-0 to Waterford at home.

It was a game of two penalties with Junior Quitirna giving Waterford the lead on the stroke of half time.

Harps then missed from the spot on 47 minutes when Barry McNamee saw his penalty saved by Matthew Connor in the visitors goal.

Diarmaid Doherty and Declan Boyle report from Finn Park...